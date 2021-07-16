fbpx
QQQ
-2.93
363.45
-0.81%
DIA
-3.17
353.11
-0.91%
SPY
-3.37
438.12
-0.78%
TLT
-0.26
148.75
-0.18%
GLD
-1.59
172.66
-0.93%

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Under Armour

byBenzinga Insights
July 16, 2021 2:53 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 1 0 0 4
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Under Armour evaluate the company at an average price target of $26.57 with a high of $34.00 and a low of $22.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 13.55% from the previous average price target of $23.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Analyst Ratings

