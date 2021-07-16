fbpx
QQQ
-2.60
363.12
-0.72%
DIA
-2.86
352.80
-0.82%
SPY
-2.92
437.67
-0.67%
TLT
-0.25
148.74
-0.17%
GLD
-1.60
172.67
-0.93%

Expert Ratings For Textron

byBenzinga Insights
July 16, 2021 2:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Textron (NYSE:TXT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Textron. The company has an average price target of $75.0 with a high of $87.00 and a low of $68.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 36.02% from the previous average price target of $55.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Analyst Ratings For Textron

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Textron (NYSE:TXT) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy on Textron, Announces $82 Price Target, Adds to Conviction List

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintains Textron (NYSE:TXT) with a Buy and announces $82 price target, Adds to Conviction List. read more

Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag released a research note on the aerospace and defense industry, highlighting three companies to own going into earnings season: read more

Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On Textron: What Investors Need To Know

A Morgan Stanley analyst is bullish on shares of Textron, Inc (NYSE: TXT). The Textron Analyst: Kristine Liwag upgraded Textron from Equal-weight to Overweight and increased the price target from $49 to $87. read more