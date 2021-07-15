fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Expert Ratings For SolarEdge Technologies

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 2:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 2 3
Somewhat Bullish 1 2 0 2
Indifferent 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for SolarEdge Technologies evaluate the company at an average price target of $314.29 with a high of $368.00 and a low of $220.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 1.92% increase from the previous average price target of $320.45.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Where SolarEdge Technologies Stands With Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight on SolarEdge Technologies, Raises Price Target to $342

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintains SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $340 to $342. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Credit Suisse raised the price target for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) from $122 to $135. Capital One Financial shares rose 1.6% to close at $157.15 on Thursday. read more