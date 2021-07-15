fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Analyst Ratings For Reinsurance Group

byBenzinga Insights
July 15, 2021 2:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 1 0 1 1
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Reinsurance Group evaluate the company at an average price target of $130.75 with a high of $142.00 and a low of $122.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 3.46% from the previous average price target of $126.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Reinsurance Group, Raises Price Target to $127

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintains Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $125 to $127. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2021

Upgrades read more

JP Morgan Upgrades Reinsurance Group to Overweight, Raises Price Target to $138

JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgrades Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) from Neutral to Overweight and raises the price target from $137 to $138. read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Reinsurance Group, Lowers Price Target to $142

Citigroup maintains Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $146 to $142. read more