fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Where Lennox International Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
July 14, 2021 12:09 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 1 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 2
Bearish 0 0 1 0

9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Lennox International evaluate the company at an average price target of $313.22 with a high of $351.00 and a low of $258.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.86% increase from the previous average price target of $295.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Lennox International

Within the last quarter, Lennox International (NYSE:LII) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold on Lennox International, Raises Price Target to $351

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase maintains Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Hold and raises the price target from $347 to $351. read more

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

DA Davidson lowered the price target for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) from $295 to $277. WD-40 shares gained 8% to $281.25 in pre-market trading. read more

Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight on Lennox International, Raises Price Target to $350

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintains Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $340 to $350. read more