fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Expert Ratings For Landstar System

byBenzinga Insights
July 13, 2021 1:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 1 1 0 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 1 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Landstar System evaluate the company at an average price target of $151.0 with a high of $182.00 and a low of $110.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.19% from the previous average price target of $139.57.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Expert Ratings For Landstar System

Within the last quarter, Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight on Landstar System, Lowers Price Target to $161

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintains Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $185 to $161. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Landstar System, Raises Price Target to $113

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintains Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $110 to $113. read more

Truist Securities Maintains Hold on Landstar System, Lowers Price Target to $165

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Benjamin maintains Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Hold and lowers the price target from $175 to $165. read more