Expert Ratings For Autodesk

byBenzinga Insights
July 13, 2021 1:41 pm
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 3 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Autodesk. The company has an average price target of $324.83 with a high of $355.00 and a low of $269.00.

This current average represents a 3.06% increase from the previous average price target of $315.2.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Wells Fargo lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $95 to $90. C.H. Robinson shares fell 0.5% to close at $92.74 on Monday. read more

Mizuho Maintains Buy on Autodesk, Raises Price Target to $355

Mizuho analyst Matthew Broome maintains Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Buy and raises the price target from $335 to $355. read more

UPDATE: Rosenblatt Believes Autodesk Could Grow Subscription Sales By 2-3% Annually As 7M Non-Compliant Users Expected To Become Paying Subscribers

UPDATE: Rosenblatt On Autodesk Buy Rating: Sees Internal, External Factors Leading To Stable Growth After Autodesk's Completed Transition To A Recurring Revenue Model