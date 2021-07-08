fbpx
QQQ
-3.24
364.19
-0.9%
DIA
-2.61
349.53
-0.75%
SPY
-3.70
438.16
-0.85%
TLT
+ 0.37
147.67
+ 0.25%
GLD
-0.63
169.39
-0.37%

Where Ameriprise Financial Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
July 8, 2021 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 2
Indifferent 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ameriprise Financial. The company has an average price target of $258.5 with a high of $300.00 and a low of $212.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 5.89% increase from the previous average price target of $244.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UBS Maintains Buy on Ameriprise Financial, Raises Price Target to $300

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintains Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Buy and raises the price target from $285 to $300. read more

Citigroup Maintains Buy on Ameriprise Financial, Raises Price Target to $290

Citigroup analyst Suneet Kamath maintains Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Buy and raises the price target from $265 to $290. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Ameriprise Financial, Raises Price Target to $250

Morgan Stanley maintains Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $236 to $250. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Outperform on Ameriprise Financial, Raises Price Target to $295

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintains Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $270 to $295. read more