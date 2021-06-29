fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.94
352.78
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 0.28
342.52
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 0.23
427.25
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.04
143.43
+ 0.03%
GLD
-1.36
167.94
-0.82%

Expert Ratings For Landstar System

byBenzinga Insights
June 29, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 1 0 1 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Landstar System evaluate the company at an average price target of $153.43 with a high of $182.00 and a low of $110.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.59% from the previous average price target of $137.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Truist Securities Maintains Hold on Landstar System, Lowers Price Target to $165

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Benjamin maintains Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Hold and lowers the price target from $175 to $165. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight on Landstar System, Raises Price Target to $110

Morgan Stanley maintains Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) with a Underweight and raises the price target from $90 to $110. read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021

  read more

Baird Downgrades Landstar System to Neutral, Announces $182 Price Target

Baird analyst Garrett Holland downgrades Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from Outperform to Neutral and announces $182 price target. read more