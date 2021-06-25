fbpx
QQQ
-0.61
350.50
-0.17%
DIA
+ 2.40
339.58
+ 0.7%
SPY
+ 1.13
423.97
+ 0.27%
TLT
-1.75
145.25
-1.22%
GLD
+ 0.38
165.66
+ 0.23%

Analyst Ratings For Sempra Energy

byBenzinga Insights
June 25, 2021 11:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 0
Indifferent 1 1 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Sempra Energy. The company has an average price target of $151.0 with a high of $158.00 and a low of $142.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.22% increase from the previous average price target of $144.88.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts also give out recommendations like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A “buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a “sell” means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A “hold” suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst’s prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Sempra Energy

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform on Sempra Energy, Lowers Price Target to $145

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintains Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Market Perform and lowers the price target from $151 to $145. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Sempra Energy, Raises Price Target to $158

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintains Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $157 to $158. read more

Barclays Maintains Overweight on Sempra Energy, Raises Price Target to $158

Barclays analyst Eric Beaumont maintains Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $145 to $158. read more