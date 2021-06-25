fbpx
QQQ
-0.47
350.36
-0.13%
DIA
+ 2.42
339.56
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 1.18
423.93
+ 0.28%
TLT
-1.72
145.22
-1.2%
GLD
+ 0.41
165.64
+ 0.24%

Where Duke Energy Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
June 25, 2021 11:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 1
Indifferent 0 1 2 3
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Duke Energy evaluate the company at an average price target of $105.33 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $101.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 4.03% from the previous average price target of $101.25.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2021

  read more

Argus Research Upgrades Duke Energy to Buy, Announces $106 Price Target

Argus Research analyst Gary Hovis upgrades Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from Hold to Buy and announces $106 price target. read more

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Duke Energy, Raises Price Target to $108

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintains Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $107 to $108. read more

Duke Energy Shares Fall As Hearing RBC Capital Says Has Learned South Carolina Commission Has Rejected Co.'s Integrated Sources Planning Application And Will Require Several Modifications