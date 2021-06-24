fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.17
344.58
+ 0.91%
DIA
+ 2.30
336.48
+ 0.68%
SPY
+ 2.36
420.24
+ 0.56%
TLT
+ 0.36
142.91
+ 0.25%
GLD
+ 0.26
165.88
+ 0.16%

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PLBY Group

byBenzinga Insights
June 24, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 1 2
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for PLBY Group evaluate the company at an average price target of $36.17 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $26.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 49.15% from the previous average price target of $24.25.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2021

  read more

Stifel Initiates Coverage On PLBY Group with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $52

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy initiates coverage on PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy rating and announces Price Target of $52. read more

Craig-Hallum Maintains Buy on PLBY Group, Raises Price Target to $50

Craig-Hallum maintains PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) with a Buy and raises the price target from $35 to $50. read more

PLBY Group Shares Up ~5%; Craig-Hallum Raises Price Target From $35 To $50