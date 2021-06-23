 Skip to main content

Where American Electric Power Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 11:47am
Within the last quarter, American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 1 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for American Electric Power. The company has an average price target of $101.17 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $91.00.

This current average has increased by 4.3% from the previous average price target of $97.0.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for AEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

