fbpx
QQQ
-1.66
347.00
-0.48%
DIA
-4.50
343.15
-1.33%
SPY
-4.92
426.89
-1.17%
TLT
+ 2.21
140.83
+ 1.55%
GLD
+ 0.21
165.64
+ 0.13%

Analyst Ratings for DocuSign

byBenzinga Insights
June 18, 2021 11:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 1 3 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DocuSign evaluate the company at an average price target of $263.08 with a high of $295.00 and a low of $210.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 2.2% from the previous average price target of $269.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DocuSign

Analysts have provided the following ratings for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) within the last quarter: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

UPDATE: Wedbush On DocuSign: With A 'New Normal' And Still Heavy Remote Workforce On The Horizon In Foreseeable Future, Backdrop Has Accelerated Co.'s Ability To Further Penetrate Existing And New Customers

UPDATE: Wedbush On DocuSign: With The DocuSign Agreement Cloud And Its Contract Lifestyle Management Offering Providing Additional Use Cases Beyond Just Signing A Contract, Co. Continuing To Expand Throughout Entire Deal Process, A Major Differentiator

Why DocuSign's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are trading higher after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $260 to $290. read more