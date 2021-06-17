fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.06
336.95
+ 1.19%
DIA
-2.77
343.53
-0.81%
SPY
-0.79
422.90
-0.19%
TLT
+ 2.84
138.09
+ 2.02%
GLD
-4.95
176.06
-2.89%

Analyst Ratings for XPO Logistics

byBenzinga Insights
June 17, 2021 11:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 2 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 3 3
Indifferent 0 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

13 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for XPO Logistics evaluate the company at an average price target of $159.85 with a high of $176.00 and a low of $135.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.24% from the previous average price target of $146.33.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Where XPO Logistics Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has observed the following analyst ratings: Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago read more

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on XPO Logistics, Raises Price Target to $176

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Benjamin maintains XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) with a Buy and raises the price target from $160 to $176.Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Benjamin maintains XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy and raises the price target read more

Keybanc Maintains Overweight on XPO Logistics, Raises Price Target to $175

Keybanc analyst Todd Fowler maintains XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with a Overweight and raises the price target from $170 to $175. read more

B of A Securities Maintains Buy on XPO Logistics, Raises Price Target to $173

B of A Securities analyst Ariel Rosa maintains XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy and raises the price target from $156 to $173. read more