Where Eaton Corp Stands With Analysts

byBenzinga Insights
June 17, 2021 10:58 am
Within the last quarter, Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 2
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 3 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Eaton Corp. The company has an average price target of $159.25 with a high of $164.00 and a low of $155.00.

This current average represents a 10.48% increase from the previous average price target of $144.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest “buy” are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest “sell” are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest “hold” are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Related Articles

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) price target from $34 to $44. Patterson Companies shares rose 4% to $36.82 in pre-market trading. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Eaton Corp, Raises Price Target to $163

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintains Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $158 to $163. read more

Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform on Eaton Corp, Raises Price Target to $160

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintains Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $145 to $160. read more

Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Eaton Corp, Raises Price Target to $158

Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh maintains Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) with a Outperform and raises the price target from $140 to $158. read more