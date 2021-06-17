fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.02
336.99
+ 1.18%
DIA
-2.95
343.71
-0.87%
SPY
-0.92
423.03
-0.22%
TLT
+ 2.79
138.15
+ 1.98%
GLD
-4.87
175.98
-2.84%

Expert Ratings for Brunswick

byBenzinga Insights
June 17, 2021 10:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Within the last quarter, Brunswick (NYSE:BC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 3 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 1
Indifferent 0 0 1 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Brunswick evaluate the company at an average price target of $119.0 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $105.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 12.03% from the previous average price target of $106.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend “buy”, “sell”, “hold”, or similar verbage for each stock based on that company’s recent performance. “Buy” indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock’s short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, “Sell” implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. “Hold” suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Brunswick, Lowers Price Target to $120

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintains Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Buy and lowers the price target from $125 to $120. read more

B. Riley FBR Maintains Buy on Brunswick, Raises Price Target to $135

B. Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintains Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Buy and raises the price target from $122 to $135. read more

BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform on Brunswick, Raises Price Target to $105

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintains Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Market Perform and raises the price target from $95 to $105. read more

Truist Securities Maintains Buy on Brunswick, Raises Price Target to $125

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintains Brunswick (NYSE:BC) with a Buy and raises the price target from $110 to $125. read more