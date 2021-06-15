 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Plug Power

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 0 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 1 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Plug Power evaluate the company at an average price target of $42.25 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $24.00.

This current average has decreased by 17.69% from the previous average price target of $51.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for PLUG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2021B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

