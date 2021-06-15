 Skip to main content

Where UDR Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
UDR (NYSE:UDR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 1 0
Indifferent 1 0 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

8 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for UDR evaluate the company at an average price target of $51.0 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $45.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 4.44% increase from the previous average price target of $48.83.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for UDR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnPeer Perform
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

