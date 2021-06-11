 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Essex Property Trust

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Share:

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 3
Indifferent 1 3 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Essex Property Trust. The company has an average price target of $310.75 with a high of $333.00 and a low of $281.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 8.01% increase from the previous average price target of $287.7.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for ESS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Jun 2021MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ESS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ESS)

Where Essex Property Trust Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Expert Ratings for Essex Property Trust
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TALCitigroupDowngrades
PLXSLoop CapitalMaintains105.0
FCELCanaccord GenuityMaintains9.0
ZMRBC CapitalAssumes450.0
VTRBarclaysUpgrades67.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com