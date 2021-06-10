 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Casey's General Stores

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 0 0
Indifferent 2 1 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

5 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Casey's General Stores evaluate the company at an average price target of $216.4 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $200.00.

This current average has increased by 7.98% from the previous average price target of $200.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for CASY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Jun 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform

