 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 11:36am   Comments
Share:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 2 0 0
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 1 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Abercrombie & Fitch. The company has an average price target of $43.33 with a high of $57.00 and a low of $22.00.

price target chart

This current average represents a 33.73% increase from the previous average price target of $32.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for ANF

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2021Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ANF
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (ANF)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Where Abercrombie & Fitch Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2021
Why Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
More Solid Earnings Results Hit The Market, This Time From Nvidia, Best Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMSVertical ResearchDowngrades
WENNorthcoast ResearchDowngrades
NCNOWells FargoInitiates Coverage On70.0
PATHBMO CapitalMaintains85.0
GSLJefferiesMaintains24.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com