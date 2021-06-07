 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Amgen

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 11:50am
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 4 1
Indifferent 1 0 2 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amgen. The company has an average price target of $252.93 with a high of $281.00 and a low of $200.00.

This current average has decreased by 2.46% from the previous average price target of $259.31.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for AMGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Jun 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
May 2021OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

