Expert Ratings for AutoZone

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago Bullish 0 1 1 1 Somewhat Bullish 0 2 1 3 Indifferent 0 2 0 0 Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0 Bearish 0 0 0 0

12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for AutoZone evaluate the company at an average price target of $1577.42 with a high of $1700.00 and a low of $1390.00.

This current average represents a 4.62% increase from the previous average price target of $1507.8.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.