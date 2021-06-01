 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 1 1
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 1 0
Indifferent 1 0 4 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $856.6 with a high of $939.00 and a low of $735.00.

price target chart

This current average has increased by 9.0% from the previous average price target of $785.88.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for ISRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Evercore ISI GroupUpgradesUnderperformIn-Line
May 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

