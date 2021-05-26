 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings for Camden Prop Trust

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 8:55am   Comments
Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 1 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 1 1 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

7 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Camden Prop Trust evaluate the company at an average price target of $119.0 with a high of $132.00 and a low of $108.00.

This current average represents a 2.0% increase from the previous average price target of $116.67.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for CPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
May 2021JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
May 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

