 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings for GoHealth

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings for GoHealth

Within the last quarter, GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 2 0 0 2
Indifferent 0 1 0 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for GoHealth evaluate the company at an average price target of $15.5 with a high of $19.00 and a low of $13.00.

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 7.02% from the previous average price target of $16.67.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for GOCO

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GOCO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (GOCO)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Coupang, Keurig Dr Pepper, IPOs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PSXMizuhoMaintains100.0
CVXMizuhoMaintains127.0
DVWilliam BlairInitiates Coverage On
PATHSMBC NikkoInitiates Coverage On80.0
SUNWRoth CapitalMaintains8.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com