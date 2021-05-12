 Skip to main content

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TransDigm Gr

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:23am   Comments
TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 2 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 1
Indifferent 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for TransDigm Gr. The company has an average price target of $685.88 with a high of $780.00 and a low of $562.00.

This current average represents a 4.53% increase from the previous average price target of $656.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for TDG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021Vertical ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy

