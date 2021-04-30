 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Exxon Mobil Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 0 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 2 0
Indifferent 0 1 2 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Exxon Mobil evaluate the company at an average price target of $60.22 with a high of $71.00 and a low of $55.00.

price target chart

 

This current average represents a 11.52% increase from the previous average price target of $54.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for XOM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Apr 2021JefferiesUpgradesUnderperformHold
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for XOM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (XOM)

Earnings Parade Continues With Exxon Mobil, Chevron After Strong Amazon Results
Recap: Exxon Mobil Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Amazon Beats Q1 Views
5 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Chevron, Exxon To Report Earnings On Friday: Here's What To Expect
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NRIXRBC CapitalInitiates Coverage On42.0
CSTLLake StreetInitiates Coverage On94.0
CMEArgus ResearchDowngrades
CDENoble Capital MarketsDowngrades
CMCSAOppenheimerUpgrades75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com