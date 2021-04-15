 Skip to main content

Where Virgin Galactic Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 10:54am   Comments
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 2 1 0
Somewhat Bullish 0 0 0 0
Indifferent 0 1 0 2
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $43.17 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $27.00.

This current average represents a 37.79% increase from the previous average price target of $31.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts also give out recommendations like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on their overall evaluations of the corres ponding company. A "buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth, recommending traders to purchase the stock. Contrastingly, a "sell" means that an analyst believes the stock will trend downwards in that same time frame. A "hold" suggests that investors should not buy more of or sell any of the specified stock due to that analyst's prediction of stagnation.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Latest Ratings for SPCE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

