What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Peloton Interactive

Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago Bullish 0 1 5 2 Somewhat Bullish 1 0 3 1 Indifferent 1 1 2 0 Somewhat Bearish 0 0 1 0 Bearish 0 0 0 1

In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $157.4 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $45.00.

This current average has increased by 12.48% from the previous average price target of $139.94.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts can recommend "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on that company's recent performance. "Buy" indicates that an analyst is optimistic about a stock's short-term or mid-term growth and is a recommendation to purchase the stock. On the other hand, "Sell" implies that an analyst forecasts a downwards trend for the stock. "Hold" suggests that investors should maintain their positions on that stock because of forecasted stagnation or lack of new information.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.