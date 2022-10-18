ñol

Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Popping Off During Tuesday's After-Hours Session

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 18, 2022 4:59 PM | 1 min read

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG shares are trading higher by 8.17% to $209.55 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results.

What Happened?

Intuitive Surgical reported quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12. This is unchanged from the same period last year.

The company also reported quarterly sales of $1.56 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.52 billion by 3%. This is an 11% increase over sales of $1.40 billion in the same period last year.

Intuitive Surgical says the company ended the third quarter of 2022 with $7.39 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, a decrease of $783 million during the quarter, primarily driven by share repurchases of $1 billion and capital expenditures, as well as unrealized losses on interest-bearing debt securities classified as available for sale, partially offset by cash generated from operations.

"Intuitive's core business strengthened this quarter despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and some lingering pandemic impacts," said Gary Guthart, Intuitive CEO.

"Our da Vinci installed base grew to meet procedure demand, and we also see a continued increase in system utilization, which is healthy for our customers and the business," Guthart stated.

See Also: Why Disney And Roku Shares Are Rising Following Netflix's Earnings Report

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week high of $369.69 and a 52-week low of $180.07.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

