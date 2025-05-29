'America's Not Gonna Stop Getting Sick,' Says Investor Who Put $100K Into UNH Stock. His Wife Still Thinks It's Sitting In A Savings Account

A Reddit user claims he took $100,000 from a recent house sale and put it all into UnitedHealth Group UNH stock without telling his wife, who believes the money is safely tucked away in a high-yield savings account.

A High-Stakes Secret

In the popular r/wallstreetbets subreddit, the investor wrote, “Wife said, ‘Put it somewhere safe.' I said, hold my beer b*tch, then funneled $100K into Fidelity and bought 303 shares of UnitedHealth.”

He justified the risky move by saying, “Because America's not gonna stop getting sick. Fat, old, diabetic, stressed out, healthcare is the last thing people cut. And UNH is built like a tank. Major insider buying too.”

UnitedHealth stock was down over 41% year to date when the UNH investor posted about his investment late May 22.

The r/wallstreetbets comment section exploded with reactions, ranging from jokes about impending divorce to harsh warnings. The top comment read, “Make sure you put something aside to pay for your divorce lawyer,” to which OP replied, “I still have the $20K… it's either for the lawyer or call options.”

Another comment read, “You don't need a lawyer if there's nothing left to fight over,” while another person remarked, “This is the f**ing sh*t I signed up for,” reflecting the subreddit's mix of chaos, comedy, and high-risk investing.

Others chimed in with classic WallStreetBets flair: “0dte puts on this guy's marriage at open,” and “Big Balls, Big Calls.”

Critics, though, pointed to the serious implications. “If a financial decision needs to be hidden from your significant other, that’s usually a good indication that it’s dumb,” one comment noted. Another added, “That's financial infidelity. Your marriage is done.”

Inside the UNH Crisis

Meanwhile, UnitedHealth has had a rough stretch. The company missed earnings expectations last quarter and is under pressure from several fronts. It abruptly replaced its CEO, Andrew Witty, with former CEO Stephen Hemsley. Hemsley then bought in $25 million worth of shares, joining other insiders who collectively purchased millions more in stock.

According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, board members Timothy Flynn, Kristen Gil and John Noseworthy purchased shares worth $49,786, $1,003,329 and $93,647, respectively. CFO John Rex added another $5 million.

It also remains under a shadow after the December assassination of its insurance unit CEO, Brian Thompson.

Mixed Sentiment From Investors

Despite all this, some investors see a long-term opportunity. One commenter argued, “UNH is too big to fail. The stock will go back up over the next couple years.”

Others are more skeptical. Investment YouTuber Jeremy Lefebvre called the stock “straight trash” on X, comparing it to Boeing BA and warning that UnitedHealth is entering a long stretch of regulatory trouble and bad press.

However, the original poster seems to agree with the bulls, doubling down with: “I'm not finished. Let's see how the stock moves. I will keep you posted.”

As of now, his wife is still in the dark.

Image: Shutterstock