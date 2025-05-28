Are You Rich And In Your 60s? Here's the Net Worth It Takes To Be Upper Class

You're in your 60s—or getting close—and wondering where you stand. Maybe retirement's around the corner, maybe you're still working by choice or necessity. Either way, there's one question that quietly lingers behind the spreadsheets and savings goals: am I doing better than most?

There's no single number that defines success—but when it comes to net worth, the data paints a pretty clear picture of who's considered upper class in this age group.

Over the past three decades, the average retirement age has crept upward. In 2024, men typically retired at 64.6, women at 62.6, according to economist Alicia Munnell. That's a few years older than in 1994, when retirement came around 61 for men and 59 for women. The shift is slow but steady, and it can influence everything from lifestyle to savings goals as people extend their working years—or opt out altogether.

Net Worth Benchmarks: Where Do You Fit?

The Federal Reserve's 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances offers a detailed look at household net worth by age and percentile. For Americans in their 60s, here's how the numbers break down:

Ages 55–64:

80th percentile (Top 20%): $1,472,000

90th percentile (Top 10%): $2,960,900





Ages 65–74:

80th percentile (Top 20%): $1,524,000

90th percentile (Top 10%): $2,997,300





In contrast, the median net worth is far lower: $364,260 for ages 55–64 and $410,000 for ages 65–74. That gap illustrates just how concentrated wealth can be among the upper percentiles.

What's in the Portfolio?

Net worth isn't just what's in your bank account. For the upper class, it's usually spread across:

Retirement accounts (401(k), IRA)

Home equity and real estate

Stocks, bonds, mutual funds

Business ownership

Cash and savings

Personal assets like vehicles, jewelry, or art





This kind of diversified portfolio not only builds long-term wealth but also creates multiple income streams as people move into retirement or semi-retirement.

The Takeaway

If your net worth is north of $1.5 million in your 60s, you're solidly in the upper class by financial standards. Nearly $3 million? You're brushing shoulders with the top 10%. These benchmarks—grounded in federal data—offer more than bragging rights. They're a tool to help you assess where you stand and what's possible from here.

Because in your 60s, whether you're clocking out or doubling down, wealth isn't just a number—it's a strategy.

