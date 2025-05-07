Are You Richer Than Your Peers? Here's The Net Worth It Takes At Every Age To Be In The Top 10%

You've probably heard that "comparison is the thief of joy." And sure, nobody wants to turn their finances into a competitive sport. But sometimes, curiosity gets the best of us—you just want to know how you measure up.

So, if you've ever wondered whether you're quietly keeping pace with your peers—or way ahead of the pack—a breakdown of net worth benchmarks at every age might give you some insight.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

How Much Wealth Does the Typical American Household Have?

According to the Federal Reserve's latest data, the median net worth for U.S. households is $192,900. That's the middle point—half of households have less than that, and half have more.

But the average net worth tells a different story, coming in at $1.06 million.

That number often throws people off. When people hear "average," they usually think it reflects what most individuals have. But in reality, the average gets pulled way up by a small number of very wealthy households. Most Americans have far less than that million-dollar figure. That's why financial experts focus on the median when they want to give a clearer picture of where the typical household stands.

Trending: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

What It Takes to Be in the Top 10% By Age

If you want to see how your net worth compares to the wealthiest 10% of Americans in your age group, here's what it takes:

Ages 18 to 34: You'd need at least $372,120

Ages 35 to 44: At least $1,042,300

Ages 45 to 54: At least $1,956,000

Ages 55 to 64: At least $2,960,900

Ages 65 to 74: At least $2,997,300

Ages 75 to 99: At least $2,681,400





For example, if you're in your mid-50s, you'd need almost $3 million in net worth to be in the top 10% for your age.

Why Are These Numbers So High?

Several factors contribute to these steep benchmarks:

Home equity: Many in the top 10% own valuable real estate that's appreciated significantly over time.

Many in the top 10% own valuable real estate that's appreciated significantly over time. Investment growth: Long-term investing in stocks, retirement accounts, and other assets can compound wealth dramatically, especially for older age groups.

Long-term investing in stocks, retirement accounts, and other assets can compound wealth dramatically, especially for older age groups. Business ownership: Some households build wealth through private businesses or side ventures.

Some households build wealth through private businesses or side ventures. Inheritance and family wealth: In some cases, family money or inheritances push net worth figures higher.

It's also worth noting that wealth accumulation tends to speed up with age, as assets grow and debts like mortgages get paid down.

See Also: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

You Don't Necessarily Need to Be in the Top 10% to Feel Wealthy

Of course, reaching these numbers isn't the only way to define wealth. You might not need to be in the top 10% to feel wealthy—or even financially secure.

According to Charles Schwab's 2024 Modern Wealth Survey, the average American believes it takes $2.5 million to feel "wealthy." That figure rose 14% from $2.2 million in 2023, largely because of inflation and rising living costs.

But the bar for simply feeling financially comfortable is much lower. Americans said around $778,000 would do it—down from $1 million the year before. That drop suggests many people are starting to value security and stability over extravagance, especially as economic uncertainty has made big, flashy wealth less of a priority.

Building Wealth Is a Long Game

If your net worth falls short of these benchmarks, you're not alone—and it doesn't mean you're financially behind. Wealth building usually takes time.

The important thing is focusing on consistent progress. Whether your goal is early retirement, financial independence, or simply peace of mind, building net worth is about creating freedom and security, not chasing a number that fits someone else's definition of success.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock