These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Liquidia

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Liquidia Corporation's LQDA Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, a prostacyclin analog for adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability.
In August 2024, the FDA issued tentative approval of Yutrepia for the PAH and PH-ILD indications.
Liquidia shares fell 5.2% to trade at $14.80 on Wednesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Liquidia following the announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth maintained Liquidia with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $23.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35.
- Needham analyst Serge Belanger, meanwhile, reiterated Liquidia with a Buy and maintained a $25 price target.
Considering buying LQDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.