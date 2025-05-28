May 28, 2025 11:08 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Liquidia

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Liquidia Corporation's LQDA Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, a prostacyclin analog for adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability.

In August 2024, the FDA issued tentative approval of Yutrepia for the PAH and PH-ILD indications.

Liquidia shares fell 5.2% to trade at $14.80 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Liquidia following the announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Tiago Fauth maintained Liquidia with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $23.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $29 to $35.
  • Needham analyst Serge Belanger, meanwhile, reiterated Liquidia with a Buy and maintained a $25 price target.

Considering buying LQDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

