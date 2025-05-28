May 28, 2025 8:57 AM 2 min read

Okta Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Okta Inc OKTA reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday.

Okta reported first-quarter revenue of $688 million, beating analyst estimates of $680.25 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share.

“Okta had a solid start to FY26 highlighted by record operating profit and another quarter of robust free cash flow,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. “The world’s biggest organizations continue to turn to Okta to solve identity security across their workforces, customers, and AI use cases. We remain focused on driving profitable growth, accelerating innovation, and delivering the only modern, unified identity security platform for our customers.”

Okta said it expects second-quarter revenue of $710 million to $712 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 83 to 84 cents per share.

Okta expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.23 to $3.28 per share.

Okta shares gained 1.4% to close at $125.50 on Tuesday.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Okta following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Okta with a Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $125.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $100 to $115.
  • WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan, meanwhile, reiterated Okta with a Buy and maintained a $140 price target.

Considering buying OKTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$109.39-12.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.23
Growth
99.33
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasPT Changes
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved