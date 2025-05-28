Okta Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

Okta Inc OKTA reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Tuesday.

Okta reported first-quarter revenue of $688 million, beating analyst estimates of $680.25 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share.

“Okta had a solid start to FY26 highlighted by record operating profit and another quarter of robust free cash flow,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. “The world’s biggest organizations continue to turn to Okta to solve identity security across their workforces, customers, and AI use cases. We remain focused on driving profitable growth, accelerating innovation, and delivering the only modern, unified identity security platform for our customers.”

Okta said it expects second-quarter revenue of $710 million to $712 million. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 83 to 84 cents per share.

Okta expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.23 to $3.28 per share.

Okta shares gained 1.4% to close at $125.50 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Okta following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained Okta with a Buy and raised the price target from $115 to $125.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $100 to $115.

WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan, meanwhile, reiterated Okta with a Buy and maintained a $140 price target.

