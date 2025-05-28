These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT announced an update Tuesday related to RP-A501, its investigational gene therapy for Danon disease, a rare X-linked dominant genetic disorder that manifests with the clinical triad of cardiomyopathy (stiff heart muscles), skeletal myopathy (weakness) and intellectual disability.

A patient participating in the Phase 2 pivotal trial of RP-A501 experienced an unexpected Serious Adverse Event (SAE). The patient passed away after an acute systemic infection.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares fell 62.8% to close at $2.33 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Rocket Pharmaceuticals following the news.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $29 to $2.5.

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $46 to $17.

