This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai downgraded the rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $29 to $2.5. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $29 to $2.5. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin downgraded the rating for Informatica Inc. INFA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Informatica shares closed at $23.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Outperform to Peer Perform. Informatica shares closed at $23.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $10 to $9.5. Runway Growth Finance shares closed at $9.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying INFA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock