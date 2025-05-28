May 28, 2025 8:04 AM 1 min read

This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai downgraded the rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $29 to $2.5. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin downgraded the rating for Informatica Inc. INFA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Informatica shares closed at $23.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $10 to $9.5. Runway Growth Finance shares closed at $9.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying INFA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
INFA Logo
INFAInformatica Inc
$23.86-0.25%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.82
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
4.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
RCKT Logo
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.350.86%
RWAY Logo
RWAYRunway Growth Finance Corp
$9.68-1.53%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
NewsDowngradesPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasTop Downgrades
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved