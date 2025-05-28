This Informatica Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai downgraded the rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RCKT from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $29 to $2.5. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin downgraded the rating for Informatica Inc. INFA from Outperform to Peer Perform. Informatica shares closed at $23.92 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea downgraded Runway Growth Finance Corp. RWAY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $10 to $9.5. Runway Growth Finance shares closed at $9.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying INFA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.