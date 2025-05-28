Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Crash In Q2

As of May 28, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Box Inc BOX

On May 27, Box, posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $276 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $274.8 million and is an increase over revenue of $264.66 million from the same period last year. The company's stock jumped around 2% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $35.74.

RSI Value: 77.7

77.7 BOX Price Action: Shares of Box gained 1.2% to close at $31.45 on Tuesday.

Shares of Box gained 1.2% to close at $31.45 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 70.48 Momentum score with Value at 17.95.

Nlight Inc LASR

On May 8, nLIGHT reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. “I am pleased with the strong start to the year. Total revenue of $51.7 million was above the high-end of the guidance range, driven by record results in our aerospace and defense markets,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect sequential revenue growth in the second quarter as we continue to ramp our defense products, and we are increasingly confident in our aerospace and defense outlook for 2025, calling for growth of at least 25% year-over-year.” The company's stock gained around 98% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $15.70.

RSI Value: 84.8

84.8 LASR Price Action: Shares of Nlight gained 6.8% to close at $15.48 on Tuesday.

How do other stocks rank? Get the full BZ Edge Rankings breakdown here.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock