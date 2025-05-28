Donald Trump Jr. Reveals How Getting 'De-Banked,' 'De-Insured' Led Him And Eric Trump To 'Orange Pill' Their Father On Crypto

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, disclosed how he and his brother, Eric Trump, influenced their father’s views on Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Speaking at the Bitcoin 2025 conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Trump Jr. revealed that the Trump family’s experience with widespread de-banking during Trump’s first presidential term led them to explore blockchain technology.

“We were real estate guys, we were hard assets, we built buildings — [bitcoin] was a bit nebulous,” Trump Jr. said. “But once we got into that political sector…we were getting de-banked, we were getting de-insured, we were getting de-everything. It was brutal.”

On being asked by Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski during the conference, “Did you Orange-Pill your dad?”, Trump Jr. replied. that he and Eric “..did some of that”.

He explained how both of them were instrumental in helping their father—who had once called Bitcoin a scam—recognize the potential of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

“We probably, maybe got there a little bit before him. Once we started explaining the potential, he's a quick study … he got there pretty quickly,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. also mentioned his father’s commitment to the democratization of finance, stating that it is a fundamental goal of the Trump administration.

Why It Matters: Trump Jr.’s revelation comes after he announced that the Trump Organization is “seriously long” on Bitcoin following the Trump Media & Technology Group‘s DJT decision to raise $2.5 billion to invest in the leading cryptocurrency. This shift in the Trump family’s stance on Bitcoin is a significant development in the cryptocurrency space.

Trump's return to office has sparked renewed efforts to advance crypto legislation and shift away from the “regulation-by-enforcement” approach. President Trump’s crypto and AI advisor, David Sacks, revealed that the path to acquiring Bitcoin for the strategic reserve is ready and it’s just a matter of getting the relevant executive departments “excited.”

Meanwhile, the Trump family's crypto projects, such as the Official TRUMP memecoin TRUMP/USD and World Liberty Financial, have faced criticism for a lack of transparency and potential conflicts of interest. Economist Peter Schiff criticized the President’s recent exclusive dinner with holders of his meme coin, stating that it should be “illegal” for a U.S. president to charge people to dine with him.

