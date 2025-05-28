Apple Could Join 200MP Camera Club, Matching Samsung's Flagship Specs: Report

A new leak from a Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station, suggests that Apple Inc. AAPL is working on a significant camera upgrade for a future iPhone model — a 200-megapixel sensor.

What Happened: While the exact model or launch year remains unclear, the leak, which was first spotted by 9To5Mac, signals Apple's interest in matching or exceeding the camera specs of competitors like Samsung Electronics Co. SSNFL, which have offered 200MP cameras since the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Why It's Important: The leak arrives amid ongoing reports about upgrades expected in this year's iPhone 17 lineup, including a new 24MP front-facing camera and a 48MP telephoto lens on the Pro models.

However, a 200MP main sensor would represent a dramatic jump from the current 48MP setup introduced just recently.

Source: Weibo

Earlier, Apple leaker Jon Prosser shared possible renders of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro, revealing distinct camera island designs.

As per the renders, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single rear camera housed in a visor-style module similar to older Google Pixel phones, while the Pro model appears to take design cues from the Poco X6 and X6 Pro.

According to Counterpoint Research's April 2025 report, Apple led global smartphone sales in the first quarter, capturing a 19% market share, driven by the launch of the iPhone 16e and ongoing growth in emerging markets.

Samsung came in second with an 18% share, supported by strong demand for its Galaxy S25 and latest A-series models.

Price Action: Apple shares rose 2.53% during Tuesday's regular trading session and saw a slight uptick of 0.095% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

