Samsung Ventures Joins Exo Imaging's $100 Million Funding Round: Report

Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF venture arm is reportedly investing in Exo Imaging Inc., a California-based health-care technology company.

What Happened: Samsung Ventures Investment Corp. is in talks to participate in a private funding round expected to raise around $100 million. The round is led by Sands Capital, Bold Capital and Qubit Health Capital, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, Exo is also exploring a strategic partnership with Samsung Medison Co., the South Korean giant's medical device unit known for its ultrasound and diagnostic systems.

Why It Matters: In April, Samsung reported a 10% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue, reaching 79.1 trillion Korean won ($55.5 billion).

The record-high quarterly revenue was fueled by robust sales of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphones, the company stated then.

