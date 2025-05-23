Amazon Shareholders Reject Proposal To Split Roles Of CEO Andy Jassy And Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, Backing Current Leadership Structure With 82% Vote

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shareholders decisively rejected a proposal requiring the company to maintain separate CEO and board chair positions, with approximately 82% voting against the measure at Wednesday’s annual meeting.

What Happened: The independent shareholder proposal sought to codify Amazon’s current leadership structure, where CEO Andy Jassy and Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos hold distinct roles, reported CNBC. This arrangement began in 2021 when Bezos stepped down as CEO while retaining the executive chairman position.

The Accountability Board, an advocacy group that submitted the proposal, argued the separation aligns with “the majority of S&P 500 companies” and enables better corporate governance oversight. The group contended that splitting these roles allows boards to focus on governance while CEOs concentrate on business operations.

Amazon’s board recommended shareholders vote against the proposal, emphasizing the need for flexibility in leadership structures. The company stated in its proxy filing, according to the report, that current policy enables the board to “determine the right leadership for the company in light of our specific circumstances at any given time.”

Why It Matters: Amazon’s stock performance has shown resilience despite recent volatility. Shares dropped over 30% following President Donald Trump‘s tariff announcements in April, reaching a low of $167.32 on April 21. However, the stock has recovered, closing Thursday at $203.10.

Notably, billionaire investor Bill Ackman‘s Pershing Square Capital Management established a new Amazon position during the recent stock decline. Chief Investment Officer Ryan Israel told analysts the firm acquired shares at an “extremely attractive” price, citing Amazon as a “fantastic franchise” positioned for over 20% earnings per share growth.

Price Action: Amazon.com Inc. closed at $203.10 on Thursday, up 0.98%. After hours, it dipped 0.17% to $202.76. Year to date, the stock is down 7.77%.

Amazon shows strong growth but scores modestly on momentum and valuation metrics. According to Benzinga Edge Stock Ranking, the stock has a positive short- and long-term price trend, but a negative medium-term trend. Here’s the full breakdown.

