Canada Goose Stock Soars On 'Strong' Q4 Earnings, Company Holds Back Guidance Due To 'Macroeconomic Uncertainty'

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are surging Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Canada Goose reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of 384.6 million Canadian dollars ($267.92 million), beating analyst estimates, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of CA$0.33 per share, which also beat analyst estimates.

Total revenue was up 7.4% year-over-year, and inventory declined 14% year-over-year. Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 15.7% to CA$314.1 million, while Wholesale revenue fell 23.2% to CA$31.8 million.

“Our strong Q4 results show the kind of impact Canada Goose can make when our brand connects and our strategy hits the mark,” said Dani Reiss, chairman and CEO of Canada Goose.

“We saw solid DTC comparable sales growth, fueled by compelling storytelling, sharp retail execution, and the continued momentum around our Snow Goose capsule. As we close out fiscal 2025, we are making clear strides across our key priorities – enhancing retail execution, elevating our brand and product offering, and delivering it all, efficiently.”

Canada Goose did not provide forward guidance, citing ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and dynamic consumer spending patterns brought on by an unpredictable global trade environment.

GOOS Price Action: Canada Goose shares were up 28.4% at $11.45 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: kaskip/Shutterstock.