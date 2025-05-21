Amer Sports Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results

Amer Sports, Inc. AS reported better-than-expected first-quarter FY25 results on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 23% year over year (Y/Y) to $1.47 billion (+26% Y/Y on a constant currency basis), exceeding the consensus of $1.38 billion. Adjusted EPS of 27 cents beat the consensus of 15 cents.

CEO James Zheng said, "We began 2025 with a great performance in the first quarter, and that momentum has continued into the second quarter. Led by Arc'teryx and Salomon footwear, our unique portfolio of premium technical brands continues to create white space and take market share in sports and outdoor markets around the world."

Amer Sports raised FY25 guidance for EPS from $0.64-$0.69 to $0.67-$0.72 vs. consensus of $0.67 and sales from $5.86 billion-$5.96 billion to $5.96 billion-$6.06 billion prior vs. consensus of $5.94 billion.

For the second quarter, Amer Sports anticipates adjusted EPS below $0.02, compared to an estimate of $0.01, and sales of $1.153 billion—$1.173 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion estimate.

Amer Sports shares gained 2.3% to trade at $38.21 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Amer Sports following earnings announcement.

TD Securities analyst John Kernan maintained Amer Sports with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $41.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $35.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained Amer Sports with a Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $50.

