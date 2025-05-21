In a recent panel discussion in Qatar, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of U.S. President Donald Trump, hinted at a potential future run for the presidency.

What Happened: Trump Jr. addressed a question about his political ambitions following his father’s tenure. “So the answer is I don’t know, maybe one day. You know, that calling is there,” he stated, alluding to the “Make America Great Again” movement his father spearheaded, reported Reuters.

Trump Jr., who has risen as a significant political figure, played a pivotal role during his father’s transition period, as reported by Reuters in November. He has played a pivotal role in shaping the cabinet, pushing for JD Vance as Trump's running mate and opposing the inclusion of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

While speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, Trump Jr. defended his father’s administration, especially its trade policies and dismissed concerns about their impact on the U.S. economy as media “hysteria”, reported POLITICO.

"Changes take time," Trump Jr. said

Why It Matters: The potential presidential run by Trump Jr. comes in the wake of his father, President Donald Trump, confirming he would not pursue a third term due to constitutional limitations. The President also named potential successors within the Republican Party, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A recent poll showed Vice President JD Vance leading the race for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, with 46% of registered Republicans supporting him. This information adds another layer of intrigue to Trump Jr.’s potential bid.

Moreover, the Trump family’s involvement in the cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which raised over $550 million from investors worldwide despite ethical concerns. However, Donald Trump Jr. clarified that they were not engaged in any business with government entities.

