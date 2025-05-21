Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

B&G Foods Inc BGS

On May 7, B&G Foods reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 sales guidance. Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods, said, “Our first quarter results reflect the challenging environment in the packaged foods industry at the start of 2025, including the impact of retailer inventory reductions and a shift in Easter timing into the second quarter. While January and February were especially difficult, recent net sales in March, April and early May have begun to show stabilizing trends versus last year.” The company's stock fell around 38% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.06.

RSI Value: 21.5

21.5 BGS Price Action: Shares of B&G Foods fell 4.5% to close at $4.21 on Tuesday.

Forafric Global PLC AFRI

On April 4, Forafric Global named CEO Khalid Assari as Chairman of Board, replacing Saad Bendidi. “I am honored to take on the role of Chairman and look forward to working closely with the Board and leadership team to advance Forafric Global’s mission and strategic goals,” said Mr. Assari. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $7.54.

RSI Value: 15.6

15.6 AFRI Price Action: Shares of Forafric Global fell 0.1% to close at $7.78 on Tuesday.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd PAVS

On April 29, Paranovus Entertainment Technology said it regained Nasdaq compliance. The company's stock fell around 26% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.32.

RSI Value: 28.4

28.4 PAVS Price Action: Shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology fell 3% to close at $0.98 on Tuesday.

