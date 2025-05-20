Elbit Systems' Q1 Revenue Jumps 22%, Backlog Swells To $23.1 Billion

Elbit Systems Ltd. ESLT shares are trading higher in the premarket on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results.

The revenue for the quarter stood at $1.9 billion, beating the consensus of $1.69 billion.

Adjusted EPS rose to $2.57 from $1.81 a year ago, beating the consensus of $2.30.

Segment revenues YoY: Aerospace $504 million (+20%), C4I and Cyber $220 million (+12%), ISTAR and EW $361 million (+4%), Land $560.8 million (+48%) and, Elbit Systems of America (ESA) $404.2 million (+18%).

Adjusted gross margin contracted to 24.3% from 24.7% a year ago, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 8.7% from 7.8% in the same quarter last year.

As of March 31, 2025, the order backlog stood at $23.1 billion, with 66% from outside Israel and 51% scheduled for the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter totaled $183.6 million, vs. cash flow used in operating activities of $6.4 million a year ago quarter.

Dividend: The board declared a dividend of 60 cents per share, payable on July 7, to the shareholders of record on June 24, 2025.

The company disclosed that since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, Elbit Systems has seen significantly increased demand from the Israel Ministry of Defense.

Elbit CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis says the company secured significant contracts worldwide. “Our global presence and diversified portfolio position us well to capture increasing global defense budgets,” he added.

Price Action: ESLT shares are up 2.79% at $416.70 premarket at the last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock