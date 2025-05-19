Mark Cuban's $300,000 Toilet Paper Bet Now Makes $200M Annually — These 5 Shark Tank Bets Made Him Millions

Mark Cuban just swam his final lap in Shark Tank. The billionaire's last episode aired Friday, capping a 15-season run on the show, to spend more time with family. While not every one of Cuban's 200-plus deals made on the show paid off, a handful became huge successes. Here are five that made him serious money.

Dude Wipes

Cuban took a 25% stake in Dude Wipes in 2015 during Season 7 of Shark Tank for $300,000. The flushable wipes brand has since racked up over $200 million in annual revenue, according to WSJ. Cuban has even publicly stated in 2021 in an interview with CNBC that the company is among his favorite investments, adding that the startup is "killing it" and "taking over the toilet paper category."

Tower Paddle Boards

Tower Paddle Boards landed a $150,000 deal from Cuban for 30% equity in 2011 in what was just the third season of Shark Tank at the time. The company's growth has since paid Cuban over $1 million in dividends. The company's flagship product is inflatable paddle boards, but now also sells hard paddle boards, inflatable docks and lifestyle products meant for the beach.

See also: Jamie Dimon’s Exit Looms, Turning JPMorgan’s Investor Day Into CEO Audition: Who’s Leading The Race To Succeed Wall Street’s Top Boss?

Nuts 'N More

Nuts 'N More snagged a $250,000 investment from Cuban for 35% of the company back in 2013. Cuban loved that it satisfied his sweet tooth without guilt: "I'm always looking for foods that solve my sweet tooth and are healthy. This company fit that bill perfectly," he told the Dallas Business Journal. The peanut butter venture went on to average about $6 million in annual sales, according to Food Republic.

Simple Sugars

Skincare startup Simple Sugars caught Cuban's eye in 2013 and landed $100,000 for one-third equity. Cuban checked in on the brand in a 2018 "Beyond the Tank" episode, where Lazzari said her new goal was to become a $30 million business. Cuban called Lani Lazzari a "mini-me" hustler, and by 2023, the company was topping $5 million in yearly revenue, according to Shark Tank Recap, which is a website that closely tracks companies that get featured on the show.

Prep Expert

When Prep Expert (formerly 2400 Expert) pitched its SAT/ACT test prep business in 2016, Cuban jumped in with an offer of $250,000 for 20%. The company's sales jumped from around $1 million to roughly $5 million annually. Cuban told Inc.com in 2016 that he has "yet to fail" when partnering with determined entrepreneurs like founder Shaan Patel.

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins On Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read next: America Must Shift Roles From ‘World Police’ To ‘World Gun Store,’ Says Palmer Luckey